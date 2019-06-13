US calls on Australia to develop rare earths as trade war with China strengthens

The United States is calling on Australia and Canada to develop its rare earth elements after China threatened to stop exports to the US.

The rare earth minerals are crucial to hi-tech industries and are mainly produced by China.

The United States plans on sharing mining expertise with other countries to help them discover and develop their resources so that they can meet global demand without having to rely on China.

Alkane CEO Nic Earner tells Ross Greenwood they need investment to start the project.

“We’re effectively a private company… going up against six major state-owned enterprises in China.

“This is a process nearly 20 years in the making… in the US projects are less developed.”

