3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump..

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump to win the US election

06/11/2020
Nine News Australia
Article image for Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump to win the US election

The four-day vote count has finally ended.

Democrat Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.

It comes after Mr Biden won the key state of Pennsylvania, which brought him to the 270 votes needed to win the race.

But Donald Trump has refused to accept the result and concede defeat, taking to Twitter to falsely claim he “won this election”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken to social media to congratulate Mr Biden and incoming vice-president, Kamala Harris.

Image: Drew Angerer/Getty 

Nine News Australia
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332