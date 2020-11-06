Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump to win the US election

The four-day vote count has finally ended.

Democrat Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.

It comes after Mr Biden won the key state of Pennsylvania, which brought him to the 270 votes needed to win the race.

But Donald Trump has refused to accept the result and concede defeat, taking to Twitter to falsely claim he “won this election”.

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken to social media to congratulate Mr Biden and incoming vice-president, Kamala Harris.

Congratulations to @joebiden and @kamalaharris – Australia wishes you every success in office. The Australia-US Alliance is deep and enduring, and built on shared values. I look forward to working with you closely as we face the world’s many challenges together. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 7, 2020

Image: Drew Angerer/Getty