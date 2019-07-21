Ute flips in dramatic Eastern Freeway smash

A ute has landed on its roof in a smash that has caused traffic chaos on the Eastern Freeway this morning.

The incident happened city-bound after the Burke Road exit about 9am, prompting the closure of two lanes.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

“There’s debris everywhere,” Chris Miller from VicRoad told Neil Mitchell.

“Lots of people have stopped to help out — as much as it is trying to help, they’re wandering all over the freeway.

“We need people to be super careful.”

Motorist should consider leaving the freeway at Doncaster Road or Bulleen Road.

More to come…