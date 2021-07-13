Major outage sees coaches replacing all V/Line trains for entire morning peak

UPDATE: The power outage affecting communications systems is still ongoing but limited services have now begun to depart/arrive into Southern Cross and regional stations.

V/Line has again been impacted by a network-wide communication fault forcing buses to replace most trains across the state.

On Monday, a similar fault caused widespread cancellations.

Caller to 3AW Breakfast, Chris, says it appears to have happened again.

“I went to pull in at Marshall Station just outside of Geelong and got told due to a statewide comms fault there’s no V/Line trains running anywhere in the state,” he told Ross and Russel.

Many services may not have coaches arranged for the next 90 to 120 minutes.

Passengers are advised to defer non-essential travel.

There are no trains running on the Ballarat, Bendigo, Seymour lines and no trains running to or from Ballarat on the Traralgon/Bairnsdale line.

There are no trains running on the Geelong/Warrnambool line. Ten metro buses are running a Tarneit to Werribee shuttle. Passengers can then catch a metropolitan train to the CBD.

Press PLAY below to hear more from caller Chris