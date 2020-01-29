V/Line train and freight train collide, sparking fire, in Victoria’s north east
Almost two dozen people have escaped injury after a Melbourne-bound train crashed into a freight train near Barnawartha in Victoria’s north east.
The smash, which sparked a fire, happened on Wednesday afternoon.
The freight train derailed, but it’s unclear whether that happened before or after the collision.
20 passengers and staff were not injured.
The V/Line service was replaced by coaches for passengers between Chiltern and Melbourne.