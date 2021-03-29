V/Line train collides with car and truck in Melbourne’s outer-west

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

A V/Line train, a car and a truck have collided in Melbourne’s outer-west.

Fire Rescue Victoria confirms there has been a smash at the level crossing on Hopkins Road in Rockbank.

It’s not yet known if anyone was injured in the smash.

Hopkins Road is closed in both directions.

Buses are replacing trains on the Ballarat line between Wendouree and Southern Cross stations.

More to come…

Press PLAY below for more.

Hopkins Road, Rockbank is closed at the level crossing, south of the Western Freeway, following a collision. Use Robinsons Road and Boundary Road, or Leakes Road and Greigs Road instead. Avoid the area, where possible, and follow the direction of emergency services. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/P3QcKCuwxC — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) March 29, 2021

Image: Nine