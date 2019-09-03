V-Line won’t be scheduling extra services from Geelong before Friday night’s final

Native Cat’s supporters won’t be thrilled to hear V-Line services will run as usual before Friday night’s final.

A spokesperson from the Public Transport Users Association told 3AW Drive there will however, be more trains after the blockbuster final.

“They’re putting on extra trains after the game,” said Peter Westcott.

“The logic behind of not adding any extra trains before the game is that Geelong V-Line services have now moved to 20 minute services off-peak.

“We are informed there will be full length trains – six carriages rather than the usual three.

“We figure people turn up to the game in a staggered fashion, rather than after the game where they all flock.”

The Melbourne Cricket Club is budgeting for a crowd of 92,000 people to attend.

Click PLAY below to find out more on Geelong’s train services