Vacancies at a 12-year high: The industries that can’t find workers

A new report from the National Skills Commission has found job vacancies are at a 12-year high, despite record numbers on JobSeeker.

Chief Executive of the Australian Industry Group, Innes Willox, told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell, it is a very strange economy at the moment.

“There are about 250,000 jobs going vacant,” he said.

“We are short on a lot of skills we need.

“The biggest vacancy is cooks and chefs, we just can’t get them.

“Trades such as boilermakers, diesel mechanics and welders are also going vacant.”

