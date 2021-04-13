3AW
Vacancies at a 12-year high: The industries that can’t find workers

5 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for Vacancies at a 12-year high: The industries that can’t find workers

A new report from the National Skills Commission has found job vacancies are at a 12-year high, despite record numbers on JobSeeker.

Chief Executive of the Australian Industry Group, Innes Willox, told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell, it is a very strange economy at the moment.

“There are about 250,000 jobs going vacant,” he said.

“We are short on a lot of skills we need.

“The biggest vacancy is cooks and chefs, we just can’t get them.

“Trades such as boilermakers, diesel mechanics and welders are also going vacant.”

Press PLAY for more.

 

3AW Mornings
News
