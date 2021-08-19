Vaccine hub in Melbourne’s south-east identified as a COVID-19 exposure site

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

A COVID-19 vaccination hub in Melbourne’s south-east has been identified as an exposure site.

A person who was vaccinated at the Frankston Community Vaccination Hub at Bayside Centre on Monday has since tested positive to coronavirus.

Neil Mitchell was tipped off to the case on Thursday, but health authorities refused to confirm it.

Peninsula Health has this morning tweeted that the hub has been deemed a Tier 2 site from 11.30am to 12.45pm on Monday, August 16.

Anyone who was there is urged to get tested and isolate while awaiting a negative result.

The Frankston Community Vaccination Hub remains open for jabs.

