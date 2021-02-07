Van bursts into flames in the CBD
There were dramatic scenes in the CBD on Monday morning when a van was engulfed in flames.
Fire crews quickly arrived at the scene, on the corner of Russell and Collins streets, shortly before 9am.
3AW received vision of the fire from somebody who worked nearby and witnessed the blaze.
At this stage, it’s unclear what sparked the blaze.
Van on fire near the corner of Russell & Collins streets at about 8.50 this morning. Firefighters getting it under control pretty quickly. Received this vision from a friend who works across the road. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/ldhkpiUqo1
— Jordan Tunbridge (@JordanTunbridge) February 7, 2021