Vandals chuck new JUMP bike in pond at Carlton North

4 hours ago
Well, that didn’t take long.

One of the electric bikes, part of Melbourne’s new bike share scheme, has ended up in a pond at Carlton North.

It comes just two days after the launch of the new JUMP system, operated by Uber.

Having witnessed the downfall of yellow oBikes because of vandalism, Lord Mayor Sally Capp expressed her disappointment at the behaviour.

She says those responsible for the vandalism will be caught.

News
