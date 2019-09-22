Vaping danger: Flavoured e-cigarettes without nicotine cause permanent damage

Flavoured e-cigarettes, even those which don’t contain liquid nicotine, cause permanent harm, a new Australian study has revealed.

The flavoured vapes kill the cells that line the airways, and with prolonged use, the damage can be permanent.

But unflavoured e-cigarettes were not found to have the same effect.

“We tested the unflavoured bases as well, and it didn’t kill the airway cells, but we have found that there are other effects within the immune system and the lungs,” lead researcher Dr Miranda Ween, from School of Medicine at the University of Adelaide, said.

The study found e-cigarettes are less harmful than cigarettes, but Dr Ween said the risks are still significant.

“You really shouldn’t be inhaling anything that isn’t just plain, clean air,” she said.

“If you are someone who has given up cigarettes using e-cigarettes it’s a great step in the right direction, but it’s not something that should be long-term, because we just don’t know what the damage is.”

The research comes after the eighth US death from vaping-related lung disease was confirmed last week.

Press PLAY below for more.