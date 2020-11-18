VCE students ‘in tears’ after tougher than expected exam

VCE students have been “left in tears” after the maths method exam, with claims it was far harder than anticipated.

3AW Mornings was contacted by several students and their parents after Tuesday’s exam.

It’s claimed they weren’t prepared for the difficulty and the unfamiliar question format.

Leonie told Neil Mitchell her daughter came home “devastated” and it was a kick in the teeth after an incredibly difficult year with remote learning.

“I can’t understand how they could treat these kids in this way,” she said.

She said she’d heard many students had “given up” on the rest of their exams as a result, saying their year was “wasted”.

