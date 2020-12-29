LATEST: Victorian students receive their ATAR results

Victorian students are being offered counselling and the support of psychologists after the release of their ATAR scores this morning.

More than 50,000 VCE and 14,000 VCAL students, who were forced to spend much of the year learning from home, can now access their results.

President of the Victorian Association of State Secondary Principals, Sue Bell, told 3AW it had been a challenging year for students.

“The pressure has just built from the bushfires, this time last year, right through the pandemic and two lots of remote learning and the uncertainty over what was going to happen with exams,” she said.

“It’s been huge.”

38 Victorian students have achieved the top score of 99.95.

32 of the 38 top achievers were male.

The average ATR was 68.14.

