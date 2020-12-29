3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • LATEST: Victorian students receive their..

LATEST: Victorian students receive their ATAR results

2 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for LATEST: Victorian students receive their ATAR results

Victorian students are being offered counselling and the support of psychologists after the release of their ATAR scores this morning.

More than 50,000 VCE and 14,000 VCAL students, who were forced to spend much of the year learning from home, can now access their results.

President of the Victorian Association of State Secondary Principals, Sue Bell, told 3AW it had been a challenging year for students.

“The pressure has just built from the bushfires, this time last year, right through the pandemic and two lots of remote learning and the uncertainty over what was going to happen with exams,” she said.

“It’s been huge.”

38 Victorian students have achieved the top score of 99.95.

32 of the 38 top achievers were male.

The average ATR was 68.14.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

3aw breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332