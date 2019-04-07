Vegan ‘activists’ cause morning chaos across Australia

Vegan activists are causing chaos across Australia.

They’ve brought one of Melbourne’s biggest intersections to a standstill.

Ross and John were alerted to multiple protests on Monday morning.

Protestors are setting up a tv, playing a doco on the treatment of animals. Intersection of Swanston and Flinders still blocked but diversions are in place. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/HFTyaqoPf3 — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) April 7, 2019

A van has pulled into the middle of the Flinders Street and Swanston Street intersection, blocking morning trams and traffic.

There are several young children involved.

11 tram routes have been impacted.

Callers have reported similar scenes at abattoirs at Laverton and Pakenham South, as well as Goulburn and Toowoomba interstate.

STATEMENT FROM VICTORIA POLICE

Police are aware of a protest in Melbourne’s CBD this morning (8 April).

It is understood protesters have blocked the intersection of Flinders and Swanston streets using vehicles, which a small number have chained themselves to.

Officers are currently monitoring the protest to ensure there are no breaches of the peace.

The safety of the community is our number one priority.

Victoria Police respects people’s right to protest peacefully but will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour or violence.

