Vegan politician calls for meat-free Mondays to be introduced in parliament
Animal Justice MP Andy Meddick has called for the state government to ditch meat on Mondays and is canvassing support for the idea.
“Meat-free Mondays is nothing he new,” he told Tom Elliott.
“It’s been observed for a number of years now, in different restaurants around town particularly fast food chains.”
He identified climate change as the main motivator for the bill that was received with a mixed reaction.
“There were several cries of support, just as there were on the opposite side.
“There was about a 50-50 split from what I could see.”
