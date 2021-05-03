3AW
  • Vegan protesters interrupt Orthodox Easter..

Vegan protesters interrupt Orthodox Easter service in Melbourne’s north

7 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
Article image for Vegan protesters interrupt Orthodox Easter service in Melbourne’s north

Vegan protesters interrupted an Orthodox Easter service in Melbourne’s north on the weekend.

On Monday, ‘Lamb Scram’ told the Rumour File the protest at the Greek Orthodox Church of St George in Thornbury, caused “mayhem”.

Press PLAY below for Lamb Scram‘s call to the Rumour File

Zac Sirgiannis’s grandmother was at the church.

“When coming into the church and when coming out there were protesters out the front holding up signs, interestingly, in Greek,” he told Ross and Russel.

The signs reportedly translate to ‘life cannot be celebrated with death’.

“They (the protesters) were actually of Greek descent,” Mr Sirgiannis said.

“It’s not really a normal thing you’d think of with Greek people.”

Press PLAY below to hear what Mr Sirgiannis’s grandmother saw

Image: Google Maps

News
