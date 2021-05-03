Vegan protesters interrupt Orthodox Easter service in Melbourne’s north

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Vegan protesters interrupted an Orthodox Easter service in Melbourne’s north on the weekend.

On Monday, ‘Lamb Scram’ told the Rumour File the protest at the Greek Orthodox Church of St George in Thornbury, caused “mayhem”.

Zac Sirgiannis’s grandmother was at the church.

“When coming into the church and when coming out there were protesters out the front holding up signs, interestingly, in Greek,” he told Ross and Russel.

The signs reportedly translate to ‘life cannot be celebrated with death’.

“They (the protesters) were actually of Greek descent,” Mr Sirgiannis said.

“It’s not really a normal thing you’d think of with Greek people.”

