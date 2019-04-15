Veganism’s rise in profile ‘not translating to consumers’

Veganism may be grabbing more media attention and public profile, but those in the meat and livestock industry say it’s not translating to more people becoming vegan.

Graeme Yardy, Meat & Livestock Australia’s Domestic Marketing Manager, told 3AW Drive just seven per cent of Australians didn’t eat meat, the same level as three years ago.

“It’s obviously very popular with celebrities right now and we’ve seen a lot of media attention, but it’s not translating through to our consumers,” Mr Yardy said.

