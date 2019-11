Vegemite has officially been given the vegan tick of approval.

The popular Aussie spread will soon have a “vegan certified” logo on it, alerting vegans they can eat it.

Greg McFalene, Director of Vegan Australia, said nothing in vegemite had changed.

“We’ve just gone through a pretty rigorous checking of the ingredients,” he said.

