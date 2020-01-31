3AW
‘Very dangerous’ storm to lash parts of the Mornington Peninsula and then Phillip Island

1 hour ago
3aw news

A “very dangerous” thunderstorm is about to lash Rosebud.

It will then hit Phillip Island.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an official emergency warning.

  • This Emergency Warning is for Rosebud, waters off Rosebud beach and the area east of Rosebud by 5:50 pm and Phillip Island by 6:20 pm.
  • The thunderstorm is very dangerous.
  • The Severe Thunderstorms are likely to produce Destructive Winds.

If you are located in Rosebud, waters off Rosebud beach and the area east of Rosebud by 5:50 pm and Phillip Island by 6:20 pm., you are in danger. You should immediately move indoors to stay safe.

What you should do:

  • Stay indoors and away from windows.
  • Be aware of any hazards near you.
  • Follow your emergency plan, if you have one.

If you are outside:

  • You should try to shelter in a safe place indoors.
  • If you cannot shelter indoors, stay well away from any hazards.

(PIC: Getty Images / stock photo)

