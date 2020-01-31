‘Very dangerous’ storm to lash parts of the Mornington Peninsula and then Phillip Island
A “very dangerous” thunderstorm is about to lash Rosebud.
It will then hit Phillip Island.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an official emergency warning.
- This Emergency Warning is for Rosebud, waters off Rosebud beach and the area east of Rosebud by 5:50 pm and Phillip Island by 6:20 pm.
- The thunderstorm is very dangerous.
- The Severe Thunderstorms are likely to produce Destructive Winds.
If you are located in Rosebud, waters off Rosebud beach and the area east of Rosebud by 5:50 pm and Phillip Island by 6:20 pm., you are in danger. You should immediately move indoors to stay safe.
What you should do:
- Stay indoors and away from windows.
- Be aware of any hazards near you.
- Follow your emergency plan, if you have one.
If you are outside:
- You should try to shelter in a safe place indoors.
- If you cannot shelter indoors, stay well away from any hazards.
