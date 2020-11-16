‘Very exciting’ news as another effective COVID-19 vaccine emerges

A coronavirus vaccine being produced in the United States has been found to be nearly 95 per cent effective.

Moderna says, so far, it has found no serious safety concerns.

The company says it will seek approval to use the vaccine in the next few weeks.

It is the second coronavirus vaccine in the space of a week to produce promising results in testing.

“It’s very exciting,” Professor Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, told Ross and Russel.

