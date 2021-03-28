‘Very sad’: Dandenong Ranges institution closes for good after COVID-19

A Dandenong Ranges institution has fallen victim to COVID-19.

The Cuckoo Restaurant in Olinda has shut its doors for good after 62 years.

The German-inspired smorgasbord restaurant was forced to close after a lack of international tourists, and restrictions on buffet restaurants, made it unviable.

Daniela Koeppen-Rosenfeld from the Cuckoo Restaurant, says it’s “very sad”.

“Melbourne’s icon has closed and we’re all very sad about it,” she said.

“It was a great family restaurant, I mean, mum gave her life to that place.”

The restaurant is up for sale, and Ms Koeppen-Rosenfeld says she hopes someone will reopen it.

“We hope that somebody will buy it and continue it on in the same fashion,” she said.

“We would be happy to help them … if they need our support in any way.”

Image: Google Maps