3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Veteran slams ‘ridiculous’ restrictions ahead..

Veteran slams ‘ridiculous’ restrictions ahead of Anzac Day march

5 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for Veteran slams ‘ridiculous’ restrictions ahead of Anzac Day march

Not all veterans are happy with how the Anzac Day march is going ahead.

RSL Victoria CEO, Jamie Twidale, told Tony Jones, who is filling in for Neil Mitchell, it’s “a little bit surprising” there has only been 900 registrations so far.

However President of the Submarines Association Victoria, Keith Hatfield, told Tony Jones, who is filling in for Neil Mitchell, the set-up is “ridiculous”.

“The restrictions that have been put on … in terms of COVID-19 restrictions,” he said.

“The number of 5000 has been set and if the number is not reached then the allies are allowed to march.

“Our allies have all served and made sacrifices during WWII.

“We can’t march with our members.

“We are the only state with these restrictions in place.”

Press PLAY for more.

 

 

 

 

 

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332