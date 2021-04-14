Veteran slams ‘ridiculous’ restrictions ahead of Anzac Day march

Not all veterans are happy with how the Anzac Day march is going ahead.

RSL Victoria CEO, Jamie Twidale, told Tony Jones, who is filling in for Neil Mitchell, it’s “a little bit surprising” there has only been 900 registrations so far.

However President of the Submarines Association Victoria, Keith Hatfield, told Tony Jones, who is filling in for Neil Mitchell, the set-up is “ridiculous”.

“The restrictions that have been put on … in terms of COVID-19 restrictions,” he said.

“The number of 5000 has been set and if the number is not reached then the allies are allowed to march.

“Our allies have all served and made sacrifices during WWII.

“We can’t march with our members.

“We are the only state with these restrictions in place.”

Press PLAY for more.