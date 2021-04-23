3AW
Veterans stories to live on in new project

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Veterans stories to live on in new project

A YouTube channel is sharing verteran stories so our heroes can live on.

The company behind it is the Hallowed History Project.

All proceeds will go towards veteran charities.

Scott McKorrow, Chief Executive of the Hallowed History Project, told Neil Mitchell it is a new way of honouring veterans.

“We tell the stories of former veterans in a very emotional and inspiring way, where ever possible we’ll have the veterans family members speak for their loved ones,” he said.

“We create a script and submit it to the family after hearing exactly what the family wants to convey.

“This is going live on Anzac Day.”

Click here to be taken to the Hallowed History Project site.

Press PLAY to hear more about the project

 

 

Neil Mitchell
News
