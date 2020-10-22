Vice president of Victoria Liberty says drones are a ‘significant incursion of people’s privacy’

Privacy concerns have been raised over Victoria Police using drones to monitor Victorians on AFL grand final day.

Vice president of Liberty Victoria, Julia Kretzenbacher, told Tom Elliot that it is a “significant incursion of people’s privacy”.

“Even though the drones won’t be looking into backyards, they still will be focused on public areas,” she said.

“In our view that is concerning.

“It’s a bit unclear how filming people enjoying their Saturday at a park is necessary or proportionate with public health reasons.”

Ms Kretzenbacher also stressed that police might then be reluctant to give up these devices in the future.

“It’s a slippery slope,” she said.

“It’s time for us to think about how we have been dealing with the pandemic and whether there are alternative ways that are less police heavy, but still are protective of people’s health.”

Press PLAY for the whole interview

