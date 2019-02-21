‘VicRoads as you know it is finished’: Leaked email signals massive changes

An email leaked from VicRoads staff has signaled significant change for the way the government body deals with licencing and registration in the future.

“VicRoads as you know it is finished,” Neil Mitchell said.

“It will cost jobs and I can’t see how it can be avoided.”

Neil says the email, send by VicRoads Chief Executive Michael Malouf says the change will be both significant and complex, and the impact on staff will be “front and foremost”.

“It says Registration and Licensing services is going to a body called Service Victoria,” Neil said.

“My concern here is because of the disaster that is Fines Victoria.

“The minister yesterday told parliament VicRoads did 26 million transactions a year, last year this service took 50,000 calls.

“Are they really ready for 26 million?

“I simply don’t trust them to get this right.”

An extract from Mr Malouf’s email reads: