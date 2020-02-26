VicRoads confirms spike in demand for driving test, leading to clogged system

VicRoads has confirmed a 30 per cent spike in demand for driving tests after numerous people complained to 3AW’s Neil Mitchell program about waiting months for appointments.

The licensing authority says changes to regulations mean interstate and overseas licence holders must convert to a Victorian licence within six months, regardless of what type of visa they have.

This has led to the huge influx of people seeking to sit the hazard perception test.

Driving instructor Bruno Rinoli says the system is clogged.

“You could get in within in a week to do your hazard test before, now you’re waiting months,” Mr Rinoli said.

“As you know, it’s a 54 per cent pass rate, so it’s a mickey mouse test anyway.”

Jeroen Weimar, head of transport services at the department of transport, said he understood the frustration, but it was important to get interstate and overseas drivers “up to the standard” Victorians expect.

“We’ll start to see the times reduce from here on,” he said.

