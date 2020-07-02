VicRoads halts address changes as hot spot residents try to rort lockdown

Residents from the 10 locked down postcodes across Melbourne have flocked to change their address in an attempt to rort the shutdown.

The change of address feature on the VicRoads website has been suspended temporarily after an influx of people attempted to amend their licence addresses after the limited lockdown was announced.

Amending licence details online does not require any proof of address.

VicRoads is reviewing all address changes from locked down postcodes made since the postcode lockdown was announced.

Falsely changing a licence address and lying to police about your address are offences which carry fines of up to $825.

Postcodes in lockdown: