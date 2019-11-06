VicRoads staff left ‘shaken up’ after watching truck crash live on camera

VicRoads staff have been left shaken after witnessing a truck slam into the back of another on the Monash Freeway, leaving a driver trapped.

Chris Miller told Neil Mitchell they were responding to reports of a broken down truck when the crash happened.

They saw it happen live from the control centre.

“I’m still actually a little bit shaken up about it,” Chris admitted.

He said it was the first time he’d witnessed an accident happen live on camera.

“We tend to just see the aftermath,” he said.

The crash has since been cleared and traffic is again flowing freely.

PIC: VicTraffic