Victim of brazen carjacking says he’s ‘not sleeping well’ after shocking attack

A man in his 70s who was attacked and then carjacked by two men in the middle of the afternoon says he’s struggling to get over the horrifying incident.

Maurice was sitting in his Mercedes outside a Hampton East supermarket last week when the two men approached him and threw him out of his car.

When they couldn’t start the car, one got out and demanded the remote to start the vehicle.

They threatened to bash him if he didn’t hand over the remote.

“I think I’m a soft target at 71,” Maurice told Neil Mitchell.

He said the two men then sped off.

Maurice was left understandably shaken by the incident.

“My blood pressure went through the roof,” he said.

“I’m not sleeping that well and I just feel very vulnerable.”

