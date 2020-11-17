Victims receive compensation for the Robodebt scheme but Neil Mitchell is not satisfied

Neil Mitchell says Australians deserve to know who in the federal government was responsible for the Robodebt scheme.

On Monday, the government agreed to cough up an extra $112 million in compensation.

At least 430,000 people were affected.

Gordon Legal was the law firm running the class action.

Peter Gordon, Senior partner at Gordon Legal, told Neil Mitchell there had to be some accountability for the damages done and Australians deserve answers.

“There are people who took their own lives, people had family breakdowns over it,” he said.

“I know of and spoke to people with terrible stories.

“It wasn’t just a financial effect for a lot of people, it was an emotional effect, an effect on their relationships, family and self-esteem.

“I think the question when did you first know it was unlawful? Is an important question that is still yet to be resolved.”

