Victoria at ‘obvious’ risk of meat shortages and price rises

8 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

It’s “obvious” Victoria is at greater risk of meat shortages and price increases due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions, the Australian Meat Industry Council has warned.

It comes as the sector prepares for a significant reduction in staff at abattoirs and meat work facilities.

“We’re still trying to figure out what it’s going to look like,” meat industry council CEO Patrick Hutchinson told Neil Mitchell.

But he said it was “obvious” less meat would be produced, if there were less people working.

