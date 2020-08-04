Victoria at ‘obvious’ risk of meat shortages and price rises
It’s “obvious” Victoria is at greater risk of meat shortages and price increases due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions, the Australian Meat Industry Council has warned.
It comes as the sector prepares for a significant reduction in staff at abattoirs and meat work facilities.
“We’re still trying to figure out what it’s going to look like,” meat industry council CEO Patrick Hutchinson told Neil Mitchell.
But he said it was “obvious” less meat would be produced, if there were less people working.
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings