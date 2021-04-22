Victoria bathed in blue in tribute to fallen police officers
Victoria was bathed in blue on Thursday night to mark the first anniversary of the Eastern Freeway tragedy that saw four police officers killed in the line of duty.
Neil Mitchell has been sent dozens of pictures of landmarks that lit up in blue as a mark of respect.
The Police Association headquarters
The IGA at Creswick
The Chapel at Xavier College
Kardinia Park
The Wodonga water tower
The view of the city from Hawthorn
The Royal Saxon in Richmond
Akram lit his house up in blue
The CBD on Elizabeth Street