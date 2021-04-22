3AW
Victoria bathed in blue in tribute to fallen police officers

4 hours ago
see all the pictures!
Article image for Victoria bathed in blue in tribute to fallen police officers

Victoria was bathed in blue on Thursday night to mark the first anniversary of the Eastern Freeway tragedy that saw four police officers killed in the line of duty.

Neil Mitchell has been sent dozens of pictures of landmarks that lit up in blue as a mark of respect.

The Police Association headquarters

The IGA at Creswick

The Chapel at Xavier College

Kardinia Park

The Wodonga water tower

The view of the city from Hawthorn

The Royal Saxon in Richmond

Akram lit his house up in blue

The CBD on Elizabeth Street

News
