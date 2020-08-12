Victoria Bitter launches its own fragrance

Image: Victoria Bitter

Brewers from Carlton United Breweries have teamed up with perfumers to create a Victoria Bitter-inspired scent.

But comedian and face of the scent, dubbed ‘Thirst’, Harley Breen, insists it doesn’t smell like the pub.

“It does not smell like stale beer,'” he told Ross and Russel.

“As much as I love beer, we don’t really need to spray it on ourselves.”

Mr Breen said the aftershave has left him smelling “like a fresh summer day”.

“It’s an eau de hard work, not an eau de toilette!,” he said.

