Victoria claims unwanted drug title

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel

More cannabis has been seized and more clandestine drug labs uncovered in Victoria than anywhere else in the nation.

The latest annual Illicit Drug Data Report reveals detectives uncovered 91 labs in the state, while half of all cannabis seized nationally comes from Victoria.

Shane Neilson, from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission says despite all the seizures, the illicit drug market continues to grow.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

