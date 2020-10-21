Victoria could have Australia’s first COVID-19 reinfection
It’s under investigation.
The man first tested positive to the coronavirus in July.
He tested positive again on Tuesday.
Daniel Andrews said it was unlikely to be a shedding event and was being treated as reinfection.
“The case is being managed very cautiously,” the Premier said.
COVID-19 reinfection has proven rare around the world at this stage, but could be a gamechanger if proven that people can get the virus twice.
