3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victoria could have Australia’s..

Victoria could have Australia’s first COVID-19 reinfection

7 hours ago
coronavirus latest

Victoria could have Australia’s first COVID-19 reinfection.

It’s under investigation.

The man first tested positive to the coronavirus in July.

He tested positive again on Tuesday.

Daniel Andrews said it was unlikely to be a shedding event and was being treated as reinfection.

“The case is being managed very cautiously,” the Premier said.

COVID-19 reinfection has proven rare around the world at this stage, but could be a gamechanger if proven that people can get the virus twice.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

coronavirus latest
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332