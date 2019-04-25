Victoria Cross recipient Mark Donaldson’s message this Anzac Day

Victoria Cross recipient Mark Donaldson made an address at the national Anzac Day dawn service at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra today.

Later this morning he shared his message with 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

The VC recipient said the spirit of the Anzac’s isn’t confined to those who have served in wars.

“We tell ourselves it’s an Anzac spirit, but really it’s a human spirit and it’s just wrapped in the context of war,” he told the 3AW Mornings host.

“It really is about sacrifice, compassion and bravery, and I think they’re the things that we need to reflect upon.

“We like to think of them [veterans] as extraordinary people.

“They were certainly in extraordinary situations, but they were ordinary people doing those things,” the war veteran said.

Mr Donaldson said he’s grateful he still has the opportunity to share his experiences with younger members of the defence force.

“We’re turning into the older generation now, and its time for the new breed to step through and take on that legacy and make it, and add to it. I think that’s an important thing,” he said.

Mark Donaldson was awarded the Victoria Cross for Australia in 2009 for his contribution to the war in Afghanistan.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell’s full interview with Mark Donaldson.