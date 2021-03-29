3AW
Victoria declares five Queensland regions ‘red zones’

7 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Victoria declares five Queensland regions ‘red zones’

Victoria has declared five Queensland regions COVID-19 “red zones” from 6pm tonight.

Anybody entering Victoria from the City of Brisbane, City of Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay Region, Redlands City must have a permit.

They also face 14 days of quarantine upon arrival.

Victorian residents who are in those regions, or who have been to a red zone, can apply for a ‘red zone’ permit to return home.

It comes after Queensland recorded four new community cases of COVID-19.

News
