Victoria draws nation-wide scorn as WA makes huge changes to restrictions

Victoria’s coronavirus spike is drawing condemnation across Australia, as Western Australia prepares to wind back restrictions significantly.

From this weekend, Western Australians will have NO limit on gatherings and thousands of people will be allowed into entertainment venues.

The WA Government has also given the green light for a crowd of 30,000 at Optus Stadium as soon as this weekend.

The news will place increased pressure on the AFL to establish a hub in WA.

Western Australia’s borders were set to re-open on August 8, but that decision has now been delayed due to Victoria’s recent spike in cases.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said the situation was “dire” in Victoria.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has advised people in her state to reconsider any planned travel to Melbourne.

Tom Elliott spoke with 6PR reporter Lindsay Brennan about Western Australia’s announcement on Monday.

