Victoria faces a public transport predicament once COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

The whole idea of trams and trains is to move as many people at once.

But social distancing is likely to be a requirement.

“I’m not sure there’s an easy answer,” Daniel Bowen, from the Public Transport Users Association, said on 3AW Drive.

“We’re in uncharted territory here.”

