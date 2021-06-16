Victoria has asked for only five ADF personnel to help with storm disaster relief

Victoria has asked for just five defence force personnel to help with disaster relief in the Dandenong Ranges and Gippsland.

About 7000 properties are still without power more than a week after the storms and flooding, and at least 3000 are expected to be without power for another three weeks.

Federal Minister for Emergency Management, David Littleproud, says the federal government has made several offers to provide ADF assistance on the ground.

But Victoria’s first request, for just five ADF planners, didn’t come in until late last night.

“They will help in the planning and we have made numerous attempts to encourage the Victorian government to take up the offer of ADF support,” Mr Littleproud told Neil Mitchell.

“The reality is the states have to make that request … but when they ask that request we are ready to move.

“We stand ready and poised to get out there and get moving.”

