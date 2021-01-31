3AW
Victoria imposes travel restrictions following positive COVID-19 case in Western Australia

3 hours ago
coronavirus latest
A quarantine hotel security guard in Western Australia has tested positive to COVID-19, sending Perth and surrounding areas into a five-day lockdown.

It’s also seen Victoria impose border restrictions on people from those areas.

The Perth metro area, the Peel region and South West region of Western Australia are now classified as “red zones” by the Victorian government.

If you have been in one of these currently listed red zones since January 25, you will not be allowed to enter Victoria without an exception, exemption or permitted worker permit.

Anybody who has arrived in Victoria since January 25 from those red zone areas must self-isolate, get tested and remain in isolation until they receive a negative result.

