Victoria is at the crossroads with COVID-19, warns Australia’s chief nurse

Australia’s chief nurse says Victoria is at the crossroads when it comes to the spread of COVID-19.

But she doesn’t agree with suggestions the state is enduring a “second wave” of the virus.

Alison McMillan told Neil Mitchell it was vital Victorians took restrictions as seriously as ever, if they wanted life to return to normal soon.

“These are times that I understand are very difficult for people,” she said on 3AW Mornings.

Ms McMillan refused to speculate on whether the Black Lives Matter protest was a pivotal moment for Victoria, culturally, but said “one could imagine” some people thought the rules no longer applied, given the fact protesters weren’t fined.

