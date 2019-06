Most of Victoria will be lashed by wild weather on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning.

Winds up to up 120 km/h will hit the Dandenong Ranges and Victorian Alps late in the morning.

Melbourne is expecting somewhere between 6 and 20 mm of rain.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain, which may lead to flash flooding, are possible in north west Victoria.

