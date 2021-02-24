Police call for help to improve systems that haven’t changed ‘since the 1940s or ’50s’

Victoria Police is calling for public help to improve how it serves the community, in a bid to better adapt to the needs of the community.

Assistant Commissioner Tim Hansen, who is in charge of Service Delivery Transformation Command, says the way police operate has not changed much in the past 70 years.

“We’re acutely way that the way we deliver our services probably hasn’t changed, if we think about it, since the 1940s or 50s,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We’ve had enhancements along the way but ultimately we are still based to a police station out in the suburbs which people come to, or alternatively we deploy a patrol unit from that vehicle.”

Assistant Commissioner Hansen says the current model doesn’t serve modern needs.

“The world has changed since the ’40s and the ’50s — we have borderless crime, we have terrorism, we have e-crime emerging, we have street gangs,” he said.

“There’s a whole lot of new threats that we face in a community safety sense.

“We want to be far more visible, we want to be far more responsive.”

Police are inviting Victorians to complete a survey on what police should do to best serve the community.

