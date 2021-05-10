3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victoria Police charge 30 people with..

Victoria Police charge 30 people with drug offences in City of Yarra blitz

9 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Victoria Police charge 30 people with drug offences in City of Yarra blitz

Victoria Police says the fact it charged one person a day in the City of Yarra throughout April for drug-related offences shows a “commitment” to reducing the harm caused by drugs in the community.

It comes amid criticism of the North Richmond supervised drug-injecting facility.

Police released data on Monday morning, which revealed 16 people were charged by Yarra police in April with drug trafficking.

Another 14 people were charged with drug possession.

The arrests came across Richmond, Collingwood and Fitzroy.

Tom Elliott questioned whether there had been a recent “attitude shift” in the police department about the issue.

The shadow minister for police, David Southwick MP, said it was “great” to see.

“I think the community has had enough,” he said.

“They’re fed up.”

Press PLAY below to hear his case for moving the drug room

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332