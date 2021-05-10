Victoria Police charge 30 people with drug offences in City of Yarra blitz

Victoria Police says the fact it charged one person a day in the City of Yarra throughout April for drug-related offences shows a “commitment” to reducing the harm caused by drugs in the community.

It comes amid criticism of the North Richmond supervised drug-injecting facility.

Police released data on Monday morning, which revealed 16 people were charged by Yarra police in April with drug trafficking.

Another 14 people were charged with drug possession.

The arrests came across Richmond, Collingwood and Fitzroy.

Tom Elliott questioned whether there had been a recent “attitude shift” in the police department about the issue.

The shadow minister for police, David Southwick MP, said it was “great” to see.

“I think the community has had enough,” he said.

“They’re fed up.”

Press PLAY below to hear his case for moving the drug room