3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victoria Police closes investigation into..

Victoria Police closes investigation into former Lord Mayor Robert Doyle

21 mins ago
3aw news

Victoria Police say no charges will be laid against former Lord Mayor Robert Doyle following a two-year investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Mr Doyle resigned as Lord Mayor in 2018 in the wake of findings of a City of Melbourne investigation after it was alleged he sexually harassed councillor Tessa Sullivan.

Another two women went to police with similar allegations.

The 66-year-old never responded to the accusations – his lawyers citing mental health concerns.

Victoria Police says it has conducted a thorough and complex two-year investigation but won’t be taking any further action.

They would not rule out re-opening the investigation, should more information come to hand.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332