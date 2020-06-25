Victoria Police closes investigation into former Lord Mayor Robert Doyle

Victoria Police say no charges will be laid against former Lord Mayor Robert Doyle following a two-year investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Mr Doyle resigned as Lord Mayor in 2018 in the wake of findings of a City of Melbourne investigation after it was alleged he sexually harassed councillor Tessa Sullivan.

Another two women went to police with similar allegations.

The 66-year-old never responded to the accusations – his lawyers citing mental health concerns.

Victoria Police says it has conducted a thorough and complex two-year investigation but won’t be taking any further action.

They would not rule out re-opening the investigation, should more information come to hand.