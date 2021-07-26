Victoria Police explains why BLM protests were treated differently to anti-lockdown rallies

Victoria Police says Black Lives Matter protests were handled differently to Saturday’s anti-lockdown rallies because they went ahead under different circumstances.

Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius rejected suggestions police had acted hypocritically.

“We’re policing in a very different context,” he said on 3AW.

“When the Black Lives Matter protest occurred, it was in fact lawful to leave home to protest.

“The permitted reasons did allow for people to be able to leave in home to engage in protest.

“Yes, there were restrictions on outdoor gatherings and they were ultimately breached, which is why we focused on fining the organisers of the Black Lives Matter protest.”

Victoria Police is encouraging people to contact police if they knew anybody who attended Saturday’s rally in the CBD.

But Assistant Commissioner Cornelius said he wouldn’t call it “dobbing” on others.

“I wouldn’t call it dobbing in, I would call it performing your public duty,” he said.

Police estimate some 5000 people attended the protest.

Press PLAY below to hear Luke Cornelius make a plea to the public