Advertisement
Victoria Police finishes investigation into ‘Egg Boy’ incident
Controversial Senator Fraser Anning won’t be charged after lashing out at a teenage boy who egged him in Melbourne.
The 17-year-old who egged him has received an official caution.
Victoria Police released its findings on Tuesday.
“The 17-year-old Hampton boy has been issued with an official caution in relation to the incident.
“A decision has been made not to charge the 69-year-old man.
“On assessment of all the circumstances, the 69-year-old’s actions were treated as self defence and there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.”