Victoria Police finishes investigation into ‘Egg Boy’ incident

32 mins ago
MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS

Controversial Senator Fraser Anning won’t be charged after lashing out at a teenage boy who egged him in Melbourne.

The 17-year-old who egged him has received an official caution.

Victoria Police released its findings on Tuesday.

“The 17-year-old Hampton boy has been issued with an official caution in relation to the incident.

“A decision has been made not to charge the 69-year-old man.

“On assessment of all the circumstances, the 69-year-old’s actions were treated as self defence and there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.”

MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS
