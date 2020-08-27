3AW
Victoria Police issues another blunt warning to ‘anti-lockdown’ protesters

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Anti-lockdown protesters in Dandenong South are planning to defy the law again tonight by walking the streets after dark.

And police are promising to come down hard on them.

For a third consecutive night, dozens of residents marched to George Andrews Reserve on Wednesday.

Nine fines were issued for breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s directions, while four men were arrested.

Victoria Police will be there again, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told Neil Mitchell.

“Absolutely, I’m concerned and we’ll be taking further action,” he said.

“We’ll do what we can do – put more resources there and arrest more people.”

Chief Commissioner Patton also had a warning for those planning a protest in the CBD.

“The protest won’t be going ahead, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

